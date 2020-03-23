Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.97 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report sales of $153.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.90 million. First Financial Bancorp posted sales of $148.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year sales of $609.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $617.10 million, with estimates ranging from $588.00 million to $643.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,963 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

