Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.87 Million

Analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report $62.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. Radware reported sales of $61.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $270.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $271.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $292.35 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $294.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $19.12 on Monday. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $895.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Radware by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 7.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

