Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Share Price

News articles about Yelp (NYSE:YELP) have trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Yelp earned a coverage optimism score of 2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the local business review company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Yelp’s analysis:

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.