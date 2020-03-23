SouthGobi Resources (SGQRF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGQRF opened at $0.06 on Monday. SouthGobi Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

