OncoCyte (OCX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect OncoCyte to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OCX opened at $1.97 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,391,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $3,005,566.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

