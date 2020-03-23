PaySign (PAYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAYS opened at $4.29 on Monday. PaySign has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

