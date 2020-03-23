IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Earnings History for IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

