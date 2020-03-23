DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.01 ($48.84).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €34.08 ($39.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.70. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €31.42 ($36.53) and a one year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

