DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.01 ($48.84).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €34.08 ($39.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.70. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €31.42 ($36.53) and a one year high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

