China Yuchai International (CYD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.30 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $326.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

CYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

