Commerzbank Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Commerzbank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.60 ($58.84) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.45 ($48.20).

Shares of Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €16.58 ($19.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.07. The company has a market cap of $273.98 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Koenig & Bauer has a fifty-two week low of €18.99 ($22.08) and a fifty-two week high of €48.04 ($55.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Analyst Recommendations for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

