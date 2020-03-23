JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €12.87 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.87 ($14.97) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.04 ($17.48).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €6.21 ($7.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.62. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a 52-week high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

