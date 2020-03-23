Neovasc (NVCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $1.73 on Monday. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Earnings History for Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

