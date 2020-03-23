Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €37.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

Shares of STM opened at €30.28 ($35.21) on Friday. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €30.00 ($34.88) and a 12-month high of €64.55 ($75.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. The stock has a market cap of $747.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.46.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

