Aptinyx (APTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Aptinyx to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.13 on Monday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

In other news, Director Adam Koppel bought 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,420,507 shares of company stock worth $13,265,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.