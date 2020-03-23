HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.33. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTGM. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.