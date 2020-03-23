Park Lawn (PLC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$18.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.24. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$31.77. The company has a market cap of $607.57 million and a P/E ratio of 58.24.

PLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.64.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

