Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 308,942 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,610,559.90. Insiders have acquired a total of 810,834 shares of company stock worth $7,368,718 over the last three months.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

