Viper Energy Partners LP Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VNOM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $34.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $127,051,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 403,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 299,880 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 203,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,786,000 after purchasing an additional 176,372 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

