Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSMT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $3.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman purchased 1,250,000 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 95,952 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

