Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €13.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.95 ($16.22).

LHA stock opened at €9.16 ($10.65) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of €22.70 ($26.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

