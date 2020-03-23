BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 245 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 488.06 ($6.42).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 251.70 ($3.31) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 408.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 473.31. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

