Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progyny in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

PGNY stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.27. Progyny has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

