Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Decreased by Analyst

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shutterstock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shutterstock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SSTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shutterstock stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 940,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

