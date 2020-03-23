Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Ring Energy stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

