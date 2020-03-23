Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

Starbucks stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Earnings History and Estimates for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Progyny Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Progyny Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shutterstock Inc Decreased by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shutterstock Inc Decreased by Analyst
Brokers Set Expectations for NiSource Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for NiSource Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ring Energy Inc Lowered by Capital One Financial
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ring Energy Inc Lowered by Capital One Financial
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Analyst
Whitecap Resources Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Whitecap Resources Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report