Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

Starbucks stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

