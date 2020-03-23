B. Riley Weighs in on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($1.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research lowered AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $351.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Mittleman Brothers LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 489,791 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,534,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

