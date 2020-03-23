Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $40.59 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,846.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $936.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,977.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,841.24. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,573,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

