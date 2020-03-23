UGI Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $26.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UGI has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,518,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,775,000 after buying an additional 606,412 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,813,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,386,000 after purchasing an additional 408,650 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,516,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138,055 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

