PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.40

News articles about PG&E (NYSE:PCG) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PG&E earned a media sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCG. UBS Group boosted their price target on PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

PCG opened at $7.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($13.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

