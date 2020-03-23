COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPVY opened at $12.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA PARAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.