COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPVY opened at $12.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Earnings History for COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA PARAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PG&E Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.40
PG&E Receives News Sentiment Score of -3.40
COMPANHIA PARAN/S to Release Earnings on Wednesday
COMPANHIA PARAN/S to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands Inc Cut by Analyst
Gran Colombia Gold Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Gran Colombia Gold Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday
Sierra Metals to Release Earnings on Monday
Sierra Metals to Release Earnings on Monday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report