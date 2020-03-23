COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELPVY opened at $12.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

