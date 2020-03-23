Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Shares of CBAY opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,292 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 355,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

