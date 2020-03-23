Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Cut by Analyst

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $513.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.44. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,998,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

