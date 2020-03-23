Gran Colombia Gold (GCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Gran Colombia Gold to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

GCM stock opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.21. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$7.47. The company has a market cap of $206.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.49 price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

