Sierra Metals (SMTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMTS opened at $0.77 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

