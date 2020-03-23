Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORA. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.37 ($17.87).

ORA stock opened at €11.14 ($12.95) on Thursday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.51.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

