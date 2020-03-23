Booking Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $5.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,955.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,177.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,736.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,923.40. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 47.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

