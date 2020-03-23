Chuy’s Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,554.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chuy’s by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 603.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

