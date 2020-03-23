Cerecor Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cerecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

CERC stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.36. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,951,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 1,981,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,428,540.06. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,934,005 shares of company stock worth $9,432,613. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

