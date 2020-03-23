Continental Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLR. ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Continental Resources stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William B. Berry acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 152,086 shares of company stock worth $1,435,975. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

