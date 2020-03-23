Venus Concept (VERO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Venus Concept to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VERO opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.41. Venus Concept has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERO. ValuEngine raised Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Venus Concept in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

