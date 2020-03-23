Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE CNK opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

