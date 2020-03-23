Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Lowered by Analyst

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

COWN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $6.55 on Monday. Cowen has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cowen by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cowen by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,762.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

