Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.13. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

