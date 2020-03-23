Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.13. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Continental Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share
Continental Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share
Venus Concept to Release Earnings on Monday
Venus Concept to Release Earnings on Monday
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cowen Inc Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cowen Inc Lowered by Analyst
Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Cue Biopharma Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Cue Biopharma Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report