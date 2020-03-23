Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCOM. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

