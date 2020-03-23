Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $105.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. Equifax has a twelve month low of $105.35 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

