Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth $155,379,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 64,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Derivative

Earnings History and Estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

