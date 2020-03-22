Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $101.15 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,378 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,790 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $344,699,000 after buying an additional 771,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,361,350 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $214,685,000 after buying an additional 169,159 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,085.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

