Blair William & Co. IL Takes $401,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLLI opened at $38.78 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

