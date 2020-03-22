GQG Partners LLC Purchases 879,345 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $790,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,085.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.