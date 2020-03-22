Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,280,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

